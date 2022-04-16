UrduPoint.com

ITP Constitutes Special Squads To Check Noise Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 04:41 PM

ITP constitutes special squads to check noise pollution

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution which would be authorized to take action against installation of pressure horn in vehicles and impose heavy fines on those using them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution which would be authorized to take action against installation of pressure horn in vehicles and impose heavy fines on those using them.

According to the police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal has constituted special Enforcement squads to make the capital noise-free. During the ongoing year, pressure horns from several vehicles/bikes were removed by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP had launched a campaign as the noise pollution affects the nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

Special squads of ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice was to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.

The SSP appealed the citizens to contact ITP's helpline 1915 or 051-9261992, 3 to lodge complaints against those using pressure horns.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Gang of robbers busted; valuables recovered

Gang of robbers busted; valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 Seminar on human dignity held at IUB

Seminar on human dignity held at IUB

1 minute ago
 Chinese economy may grow 5.9 pct this year: Credit ..

Chinese economy may grow 5.9 pct this year: Credit Suisse economist

1 minute ago
 4500 personnel to perform duties during NA-33 Hang ..

4500 personnel to perform duties during NA-33 Hangu by-election

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to promote Technical Education and ..

Govt committed to promote Technical Education and Vocational Training: MD Dr Mus ..

16 minutes ago
 Albania registers 1.3 pct YoY population decline: ..

Albania registers 1.3 pct YoY population decline: statistics

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.