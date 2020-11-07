UrduPoint.com
ITP Constitutes Special Squads To Check Use Of Non-pattern Number Plates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check use of non-pattern number plates and tinted glasses by motorist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check use of non-pattern number plates and tinted glasses by motorists.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, ITP has accelerated efforts to take action against those using non-pattern number plates on bikes or vehicles. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which have been also directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles. A total of 21,387 vehicles were fined during ongoing year having tinted glass vehicles.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has also urged the citizens to follow rules and display number plates issued from ETO Office. He also appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solel responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads. He directed officials of police squads to accelerate action against tinted glass vehicles and said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

