ITP continues crackdown against amateur drivers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have started crackdown against the violators of traffic rules and amateur drivers to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users.

All the zonal in-charges had been directed to come hard on the road-users found without driving license, said a news release on Monday.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the crackdown would ensure road discipline in the city.

He asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.

He asked the In-charge ITP education Team to create awareness among the road-users about road safety and traffic laws so that the road-users avoid accidents.

The SSP traffic appealed the citizens not to let anyone come on road without having driving license.