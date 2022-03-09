UrduPoint.com

ITP Continues Crackdown Against Amateur Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have expedited actions against the violators of traffic rules and amateur drivers to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have expedited actions against the violators of traffic rules and amateur drivers to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users.

All the zonal in-charges had been directed to come hard on the road-users found without driving license, said a news release on Wednesday.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the crackdown would ensure road discipline in the city.

He asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.

He also asked the In-charge ITP education Team to create awareness among the road-users about road safety and traffic laws to reduce road accidents.

The SSP traffic appealed the parents not to allow children to drive vehicles untilthey get driving license.

