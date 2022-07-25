UrduPoint.com

ITP Continues Crackdown Against Black Paper, Tinted Glass Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 07:53 PM

ITP continues crackdown against black paper, tinted glass vehicles

Islamabad Traffic police continued crackdown against black paper, tinted glass vehicles here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic police continued crackdown against black paper, tinted glass vehicles here on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the efforts of the officers and jawans had helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents, a news release said.

He said similar initiatives needed to be taken to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

The SSP said in future the ITP was aimed at enforcing a zero tolerance policy as it was a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws.

Similarly, the behavior of citizens on the road reflected the social norms of the society, he added.

He said ITP officers were well trained through seminars and had been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility. He was of the view that violation of traffic rules led to accidents.

Appealing to the citizens, the SSP Traffic Islamabad said that to ensure smooth traffic, the role of the citizens was very important. "Obeying traffic rules can save not only life of one person but others as well. Never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens, the SSP remarked.

