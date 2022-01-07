ITP continues crackdown against violators

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has continued crackdown against the violators so as to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users in the capital city. All the zonal in-charge have been directed to come hard on the road-users found without driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has continued crackdown against the violators so as to ensure safety of life and property of the road-users in the capital city. All the zonal in-charge have been directed to come hard on the road-users found without driving license.

SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal in a news release on Friday said the crackdown would ensure road discipline in the city. He asked all the traffic wardens to deal with the violators politely. He directed the ITP education Team to sensitize the motorists about road safety and traffic laws to avoid accidents. He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police to maintain traffic discipline in the city.