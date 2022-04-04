ITP continues crackdown against violators, amateur drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been continuing a crackdown against the violators as to ensure the safety of life and property of the road-users and flow of traffic.

According to the SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal, all the zonal in-charges have been given directions to come hard on the road-users found without driving licenses.

He said the crackdown would ensure road discipline and asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.

He also asked the In-charge ITP education Team to give awareness to the road-users about road safety and traffic laws so that the road-users avoid accidents.

He also appealed to the citizens not to let anyone come on road without having driving licence.