ITP Continues Crackdown Against Violators, Amateur Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been continuing a crackdown against the violators as to ensure the safety of life and property of the road-users and flow of traffic

According to the SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal, all the zonal in-charges have been given directions to come hard on the road-users found without driving licenses.

He said the crackdown would ensure road discipline and asked all the in-charges to deal with the traffic violators politely.

He also asked the In-charge ITP education Team to give awareness to the road-users about road safety and traffic laws so that the road-users avoid accidents.

He also appealed to the citizens not to let anyone come on road without having driving licence.

