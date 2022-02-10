UrduPoint.com

ITP Continues Crackdown Against Wrong Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:23 PM

ITP continues crackdown against wrong parking

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) started taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of traffic in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) started taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of traffic in the Federal Capital.

A special campaign was underway, following the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal to ensure safe road environment besides reducing traffic accidents in the capital city, a news release said.

The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.

He said that people should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws.

The SSP (Traffic) said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign has been launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.

Mazhar Iqbal said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.

