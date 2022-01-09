ITP continues services for safe evacuation of Murree tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police(ITP) is making all possible efforts to maintain smooth flow of traffic during return of tourists from Murree and facilitate local commuters in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP personnel were making all possible efforts to maintain flow of traffic. He said all resources were being utilized to assist people during the emergency.

More than 30 policemen were performing duties in areas leading to Murree and ensuring smooth flow of traffic so that the citizens did not face any difficulty and avoid traffic congestion, he said.

He said ITP had adopted special measures to facilitate and guide the tourists after the Emergency declared in Murree.

All Deputy Superintendents of Police (Traffic) are present at the 'Satra Meel' Toll Plaza and in Bhara Kau area.

Additional contingent of traffic police, vehicles, lifters and other equipment are also available to assist the citizens.

ITP is taking all possible steps to help and facilitate the citizens.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rai Mazhar Iqbal said ITP Radio is keeping the citizens informed about the traffic situation time to time through its special broadcasts.

Citizens should cooperate with the traffic police and avoid unnecessary travel, he concluded.

Contingents of Islamabad Operational police headed by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus are also performing duties on roads leading to Murree and giving updates about latest situation.