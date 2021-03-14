ITP continues to embrace digital technology :SSP Traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP)have continued to embrace digital technology through innovation to address public issues besides improving performance of the force.

The department has taken several initiatives like issuance of smart driving licenses, online appointment system, SMS alert service for the convenience of the motorists, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Farrukh Rashid told APP.

He said ITP was committed to ensure safe road environment in the Federal capital, following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

The deployment of speedy cameras at major thoroughfares in the city has provided significant reduction in traffic mishaps, he said.

A campaign 'Safer Roads' was underway to check various road violations such as tinted glass papers, unauthorized number plates high beams and other road violations.

ITP education wing was conducting awareness campaigns on traffic laws time to time and distributing educating material to sensitize the drivers, the SSP observed.

According to ITP data available with APP, over Rs 20 million fine was collected from drivers by issuing as many as 73,609 challans over various traffic violations during the ongoing year.

Some 1420 against over-speeding, 2767 for tinted glasses, 566 illegal lights, 2590 lane violation, 8816 without helmet and 3150 were challaned for not fasten seat belt.

Similarly, 1831 for using mobile phone while driving, 737 over wrong parking and 3136 were challaned for using fancy number plates.

Likewise, ITP distributed 400 free helmets among the bikers while side mirrors, indicators and back-lights were installed on 5000 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, in a statement IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appreciated the performance of ITP.

He underscored the need to adopt decent behavior with citizens to improve their trust on police force.

The personnel should perform their duty with honesty in professional manner to protect and serve the community, IG observed.

