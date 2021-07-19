UrduPoint.com
ITP Cops To Perform Special Duties Against One-wheelers On Eid

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

The cops of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will perform special duties on Eid day to maintain traffic discipline in the city especially to check stunts of one-wheelers and for religious congregations and at public places

A special traffic plan has been chalked out by SSP (Traffic) Syed Kar Hussain following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman. Traffic cops will perform their duties at religious congregations and public places to ensure smooth flow of traffic there.

SSP (Traffic) has also constituted special teams to check one-wheeling and driving motorbikes without silencers by youngsters on the boulevards of the city.

He said special vigilance would be maintained against vehicles having non-pattern number plates, tinted glasses as well non-registered vehicles so as to avoid any untoward incident.

ITP would ensure action as per law against the violators. Syed Karar Hussain has congratulated the citizens on the occasion of Eid and appealed them to cooperate with Police by following traffic rules so that an exemplary traffic system could be maintained in the city.

