ITP crackdown against wrong parking, footpath blockages in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched a campaign on Friday targeting those who park their vehicles incorrectly, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.

During the ongoing Year, the ITP also issued more than 1,06,000 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at police stations for not vacating footpath areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city. He said that it is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there.

Vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens.

CTO said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose. He said that special squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacating footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators.

He said that this operation would be extended to the other areas of Islamabad and smooth traffic flow to be ensured.

/APP-rzr-mkz