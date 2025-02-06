ITP Crackdown On Illegal Parking At Faizabad
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday launched a major operation at Faizabad against illegal parking and unregulated taxi stands, removing unlawfully parked vehicles to ensure smooth traffic flow.
A public relations officer told APP that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider personally supervised the operation, emphasizing that no unauthorized taxi stand would be allowed in the area.
CTO Zeeshan said a designated location would be allocated for taxi stands to facilitate drivers while maintaining order on the roads. "Bike-riding service providers will also not be allowed to park without an official stand," the CTO added.
CTO further stated that the legitimate concerns of taxi drivers would be addressed, ensuring a balanced approach between regulation and their livelihood.
APP/rzr-mkz
