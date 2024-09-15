Open Menu

ITP Cracks Down On Helmet Violations, Issues 40,000 Fines

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued over 40,000 fines to motorcyclists for driving without helmets during the ongoing year.

According to a public relation officer a vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, in order to create awareness among citizens about the traffic rules.

He said that the ITP is endeavoring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

He said that all the officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public adding that the parents are also requested not to allow their underage children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity, he added.

He said issuing traffic violation tickets by Islamabad Traffic police is not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

