ITP Cracks Down On Illegal Parking In H-9 Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ITP cracks down on illegal parking in H-9 bazaar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched an operation on Sunday against illegal parking in H-9 Bazaar.

A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. CTO Zeeshan said that illegally parked vehicles and motorcycles were removed from the area to ensure smooth traffic flow.

CTO Zeeshan instructed officers on duty to take strict action against violators.

"Citizens should park their vehicles and motorcycles only in designated parking areas," he emphasized.

He said daily operations are underway in markets and commercial areas to curb traffic violations. "Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with traffic rules," the CTO added.

Citizens appreciated the efforts of the CTO for improving the traffic system. "Further measures will be taken to maintain the smooth flow of traffic," Syed Zeeshan Haider concluded.

