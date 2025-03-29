ITP Cracks Down On Overcharging Public Transport
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its crackdown on public transport vehicles overcharging passengers on Saturday.
An ITP spokesperson told APP that special squads have been deployed at bus terminals across the Federal capital, including Faizabad, Mandi Mor, Karachi Company, and 26 number Chungi bus terminals, to monitor compliance with fare regulations.
He said traffic police officers inspected fare lists of vehicles and took action against transporters found charging excessive fares. Multiple transporters were issued challan tickets, and passengers were reimbursed for the extra amount collected.
He said strict action will continue against those violating fare rules. Citizens are urged to report overcharging or inappropriate behavior by transporters to the ITP helpline at 1915.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji
Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,000 amid rescue operation
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews cleanliness3 minutes ago
-
From UK to Pakistan’s slums: a Pakistani-origin woman’s quest to bring light to the forgotten3 minutes ago
-
ITP cracks down on overcharging public transport3 minutes ago
-
Two brothers among three Killed in road accident in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam calls on PM23 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee shootout with police during dacoity bid23 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh23 minutes ago
-
Moot highlights engineers' pivotal role in National Development and PEC's contributions23 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' salons buzzing with pre-Eid beauty appointments33 minutes ago
-
Over 2.6m relief provided to citizens through Ramadan Sahulat bazaar, says DC53 minutes ago
-
Country to sizzle in heat during Eid holidays: PMD1 hour ago
-
Matching eid Bangles top women' s shopping lists in Pakistan' markets: report1 hour ago