ITP, CTO Hamza Launch Zero-tolerance Drive On Showroom Parking In Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Traffic Division has launched a strict crackdown on illegal parking outside car showrooms, with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun personally leading and supervising the operation in sectors G-9 and G-8.
An official told APP on Sunday that during the operation, several vehicles parked illegally on public roads were removed, while obstructions around commercial centers were cleared to restore smooth traffic flow.
He added that the CTO also held meetings with showroom administrations and market union representatives to warn them against occupying public property.
CTO Hamzah Humayun said a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted against illegal parking and encroachments, stressing that pedestrian rights and public space must be protected.
“Our purpose is not to create inconvenience for citizens but to improve the parking system in the Federal capital,” he remarked.
The CTO appealed to citizens to park only in designated areas, urging shoppers to cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police in keeping traffic flow uninterrupted.
He further stated that such operations would now be conducted on a daily basis across all areas of the capital to permanently resolve parking-related issues.
He reiterated that the ITP would continue taking measures to provide maximum convenience to the public, while ensuring that traffic rules are strictly observed throughout the city.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP, CTO Hamza launch zero-tolerance drive on showroom parking in Capital1 minute ago
-
Two suspects killed by firing of accomplices2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing electricity in New Town area11 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pledges priority resolution of police officers’ grievances11 minutes ago
-
Rohri's dilapidated Masan road gets facelift12 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra pays surprise visit to police facilitation center12 minutes ago
-
UN delegation visits flood-hit areas21 minutes ago
-
Flood: 45 schools in Lahore to remain closed21 minutes ago
-
PSCA obtains ISO 27001 certification22 minutes ago
-
37,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed22 minutes ago
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims31 minutes ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations31 minutes ago