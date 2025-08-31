Open Menu

ITP, CTO Hamza Launch Zero-tolerance Drive On Showroom Parking In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Traffic Division has launched a strict crackdown on illegal parking outside car showrooms, with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun personally leading and supervising the operation in sectors G-9 and G-8.

An official told APP on Sunday that during the operation, several vehicles parked illegally on public roads were removed, while obstructions around commercial centers were cleared to restore smooth traffic flow.

He added that the CTO also held meetings with showroom administrations and market union representatives to warn them against occupying public property.

CTO Hamzah Humayun said a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted against illegal parking and encroachments, stressing that pedestrian rights and public space must be protected.

“Our purpose is not to create inconvenience for citizens but to improve the parking system in the Federal capital,” he remarked.

The CTO appealed to citizens to park only in designated areas, urging shoppers to cooperate with the Islamabad Traffic Police in keeping traffic flow uninterrupted.

He further stated that such operations would now be conducted on a daily basis across all areas of the capital to permanently resolve parking-related issues.

He reiterated that the ITP would continue taking measures to provide maximum convenience to the public, while ensuring that traffic rules are strictly observed throughout the city.

