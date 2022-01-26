ITP decides to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to ban entry of vehicles with unauthorized number plates in Red Zone.

The decision to this effect was made by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal in a meeting held here on Wednesday which was also attended by Zonal DSPs and other senior police officials.

The SSP (Traffic) directed the education wing of ITP to launch two-day awareness campaign and urge road users to avoid use of non-pattern number plates.

He said the purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

The SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

He directed all police officials to ensure traffic discipline in the city as no sluggish policing would be tolerated. He said that Zonal In-Charge would be responsible of his beat and to look after all affairs related to smooth flow of traffic.

SSP (Traffic)) directed all Zonal DSPs to accelerate efforts for success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be checked. He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.