ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delivery company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday delivered lecture on road safety and other traffic rules to the bike riders of a food delivery company.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta, Chief Traffic Officer arranged special lecture for the food delivery boys and gave them tips about safe drive including use of helmet, avoiding signal violation and risks of rash driving.

The purpose of this exercise is to provide awareness about road safety and traffic rules.

The Chief Traffic Officer focused on the dangers of rash driving and risks of using a mobile phone during driving and riding bike without helmets.

He also educated the participants about other traffic laws and said the main objective of such lecture is to protect you and also citizens from accidents and make your journey safe. He said this practice would help provide complete awareness about road safety rules, which is the first priority of traffic police force.