ITP deploys 400 officers, issues diversion plan for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police on Friday announced a special traffic diversion plan for the 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal procession in the Federal capital, deploying over 400 officers and personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.

An ITP official told APP that the central procession will commence from Jamia Masjid Al-Raza in G-7 and conclude at Darbar Sakhi Mahmood after passing through its designated routes. He said that several diversions will remain in place during the course of the procession.

He said traffic from Sitara Market to Iqbal Hall will be diverted, while motorists have been advised to use the service road via Dak Khana, Fire Brigade, Suharwardy Road and Faisal Avenue.

He said a diversion will also be in place from Iqbal Hall to Razia Sharif Plaza through Service Road G-7/3. Citizens have been advised to use Seventh Avenue instead.

He said traffic on Fazal-e-Haq Road, from China Chowk to Kulsoom Plaza, will be diverted, with Jinnah Avenue available as an alternative route.

He said traffic from Shaheed Chowk to GPO Chowk and Aabpara Chowk will face diversions.

Citizens have been asked to use GPO Chowk and Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

He said traffic from Aabpara Chowk to Suharwardy Road, Seventh Avenue Chowk, will be diverted. Vehicles coming from Zero Point and Rawalpindi are directed to use Seventh Avenue, Faisal Avenue and Srinagar Highway.

He said Chand Tara Chowk to Dhokri Chowk on Srinagar Highway will also remain closed for traffic.

He said traffic from Bhara Kahu is advised to use Srinagar Highway or Rawal Dam Chowk, and from Faizabad to Faisal Avenue.

He said vehicles heading to Bhara Kahu and Murree from Motorway should use the route via Zero Point, Faizabad and Murree Road.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun directed that no parking will be allowed along the main procession routes. He appealed to citizens to plan their travel with an additional 20-minute margin to avoid inconvenience and to cooperate with police instructions.

He said citizens can obtain real-time updates and assistance from the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 and FM 92.4.