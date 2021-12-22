UrduPoint.com

ITP Devises Special Strategy For Smooth Traffic Flow In Capital

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:11 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special plan to cope with traffic jams in Capital and make special deployment in busy areas of the city for smooth traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special plan to cope with traffic jams in Capital and make special deployment in busy areas of the city for smooth traffic flow.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal visited various roads on Wednesday including Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road, Sri Nagar Highway and IJP Principal Road. He checked duties of policemen there and directed Zonal SPs to ensure additional deployment at busy points.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP would come up with a comprehensive plan for smooth flow of traffic to minimize the difficulties being faced by the commuters. He directed for special deployment at various major junctions of the capital in peak hours.

He said a modern traffic system would be introduced for convenience of the citizens and they would feel a positive change in the traffic flow.

The SSP (Traffic) also stressed upon the personnel of the force to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner and work hard for maintenance of better image of the force. He asked to adopt courteous attitude with the public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and firm attitude.

He said that ITP has become a role model for other forces by ensuring equal application of law in the capital while its personnel ensure smooth traffic flow on roads despite tough weather conditions.

