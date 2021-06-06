UrduPoint.com
ITP Discards Over 16, 000 Pressure Horns To Mark World Environment Day

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

ITP discards over 16, 000 pressure horns to mark World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has discarded over 16,000 pressure horns, removed from the vehicles during special campaigns against noise pollution, to mark World Environment Day 2020 yesterday.

The horns were destroyed at ITP office in the presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman and Senior-Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said special squads had been constituted to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city.

Similarly, ITP education wing was sensitizing the motorists, transporters on noise pollution as it affected nerves and injurious to human health, he added.

Rehman lauded the efforts of ITP to end noise pollution in the Capital city and said a joint petrol unit would also be formed in collaboration with environment protection agency to take action against smoke emitting vehicles.

He appealed the residents to cooperate with police force to eliminate noise as well as air pollution in the Federal capital.

At the onset the IGP planted a sapling at ITP office under the Prime Minister 'Clean and Green Pakistan' initiative.

