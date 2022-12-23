ITP distribute gifts among christian employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (Traffic Wing) on Friday arranged a ceremony in connection with Christmas and distributed gifts among these employees.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer joined a ceremony held here at traffic police Headquarters in honor of Christian employees on their holy occasion.

The event was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and was attended by Christian employees and other senior police officers and officials of traffic police.

The Chief Traffic Officer said, "We are proud of Christian employees who are serving in various wings of the force.The minorities enjoy equal rights in the country and are contributing significantly to its development." He said, "Christmas event gives a lesson and all of us should work together to promote interfaith harmony."Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer also announced holidays for Christian employees in the traffic police force.