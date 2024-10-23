ITP Education Wing hosts road safety workshop

The Education Wing of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, organized a one-day workshop on road safety at a private organization on Wednesday

According to a police statement, more than 30 employees participated in the workshop, where they were briefed on various aspects of road safety, cautious driving, and traffic laws.

Senior officers from the Education Wing highlighted key issues such as the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, the importance of seat-belt use, the risks of riding motorcycles without helmets, and consideration for the rights of other road users.

Participants were also educated about the proper use of headlights, zebra crossings, the hazards of speeding, and adherence to traffic regulations.

The In-charge of the Education Wing distributed certificates to participants upon the successful completion of the workshop.

He said that company officers praised the Islamabad Police for organizing the initiative, emphasizing the importance of such workshop in raising awareness about road safety.

He added that participants were urged to strictly follow traffic laws and drive responsibly to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of others.

