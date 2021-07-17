ITP endeavouring to make traffic rules part of academic syllabus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad traffic police (ITP) is working on a plan for insertion of traffic rules in academic syllabus to educate the young generation and ensure a safe road environment as well as disciplined traffic system in the Federal capital.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of road safety quiz competition, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said Islamabad police force is in contact with educational institutions to introduce traffic rules in their syllabus.

The quiz competition was arranged by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in which students of various educational institutions in the capital participated.

The IGP said that police is endeavoring hard to ensure safe road environment in the city and wanted to educate youth especially students about traffic rules. The purpose is to achieve the desired targets of disciplined traffic system and ensure equal implementation of law, he added.

Director General Safe City, SSP (Traffic), SP (Traffic), President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas, office bearers of ICCI, teachers, heads of departments of various universities and students were also present on the occasion.

The IGP Islamabad said the purpose of arranging this contest is to forge close links with students and promote friendly policing culture with them declaring them as asset of the country.

He also urged the students to keep doing hard work and pursue their educational career with full devotion besides cooperating with police to make this society as 'exemplary' for others.

He also urged the students to get themselves away from the menace of drug and use their all energies for constructive and creative purposes.

He said that use of drug leads towards destruction, adding collective efforts are imperative to make society free from this menace.

Islamabad police chief said that enhanced cooperation between police and public is crucial for effective policing and ITP would welcome suggestions from citizens to bring improvement in traffic affairs.

He said a disciplined traffic system reflected the discipline in society and ITP, along with community, would ensure it.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that ITP was not only ensuring implementation on traffic laws but also imparting education to various segments of society about rules.

He said young people were our real assets who should demonstrate responsible attitude during overall reforms process. He said ITP arranged volunteer and internship programs to educate students of educational institutions about traffic rules while special lectures were also being held for students.

The SSP (Traffic) said this quiz competition was designed per the directions of IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman to impart education about traffic laws along with ensuring implementation of traffic rules. He said all of us would have to act as a responsible citizen to make the city accident free and with safe road environment.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman towards effective policing. He said crime rate has significantly reduced during his tenure while overall security situation has also improved through efficient handling of safe city project and equipping it on modern lines.

Ratio of traffic accidents has also reduced in the city, he said and assured cooperation to ITP in efforts to improve traffic discipline.

Later, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman distributed prizes among those students who got distinction in this competition and also teachers of educational institutions. He thanked the office bearers of ICCI and appreciated police officials for arranging the event.