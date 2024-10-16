Open Menu

ITP Enforces Traffic Routes For SCO Summit Until Guest Departure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ITP enforces traffic routes for SCO Summit until guest departure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) urges that complete traffic routes will remain enforced in connection with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 Summit, until the departure of the distinguished guests.

A public relations officer told APP, a traffic plan issued by ITP, under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, ensures strict security measures are in place.

He said citizens are requested to avoid traveling on Srinagar Highway, Expressway, Serena Chowk, Red Zone, and the surrounding areas of the Convention Centre to prevent any travel inconveniences.

He said 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.

Security protocols will further tighten as VIP movements begin at Noor Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport, and the public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel until midnight, he said.

He said citizens should stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15. CTO emphasized the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Red Zone Traffic Guide Srinagar Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event Airport

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

46 minutes ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

1 hour ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

20 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

19 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

19 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan