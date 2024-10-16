ITP enforces traffic routes for SCO Summit until guest departure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) urges that complete traffic routes will remain enforced in connection with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 Summit, until the departure of the distinguished guests.

A public relations officer told APP, a traffic plan issued by ITP, under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, ensures strict security measures are in place.

He said citizens are requested to avoid traveling on Srinagar Highway, Expressway, Serena Chowk, Red Zone, and the surrounding areas of the Convention Centre to prevent any travel inconveniences.

He said 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.

Security protocols will further tighten as VIP movements begin at Noor Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport, and the public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel until midnight, he said.

He said citizens should stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15. CTO emphasized the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.

/APP-rzr-mkz