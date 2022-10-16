UrduPoint.com

ITP Enhances Its Capacity For Effective Patrolling In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ITP enhances its capacity for effective patrolling in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Territory Police (ITP) have decided to give 50 motorbikes and 150 cops to police stations for effective patrolling and prompt response in case of any emergency call.

According to police source, two officers will be deployed along with the SHOs to facilitate him for routine affairs and ensure effective policing in their respective area. He said that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has restructured the Islamabad Capital Police on new lines to make the Operations Division more efficient in view of the law and order situation.

He said that IGP Islamabad wanted to develop Islamabad Police on new lines to prevent crime and ensure law and order situation in the Federal capital. Patrolling duties will be monitored by an officer of SP rank while safe city cameras will be used for better traffic management, the source added.

The nomenclature of all DIG rank officers was changed into Capital Police Officer, SSP Traffic into Chief Traffic Officer, while zonal SP's will be called as Divisional Police Officers, he maintained.

