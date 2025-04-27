Open Menu

ITP Enhances Measures To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow At Weekly Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) deployed additional officers on Sunday at weekly bazaars to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

A police spokesman told APP that the move was following the special directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider to facilitate citizens and prevent traffic congestion. The aim of the initiative is to protect citizens from traffic jams and difficulties while maintaining an organized traffic system around the markets, he told.

In this regard, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdul Hafeez gave a special briefing to the traffic police officers deployed near the weekly bazaars, instructing them to perform their duties diligently without any negligence.

Additionally, traffic police officers have been stationed at all internal and external routes, parking areas, and sensitive locations to avoid any disorder or obstruction.

The CTO Zeeshan has appealed to citizens to park their vehicles only in designated areas to maintain traffic flow, warning that legal action, including fines, would be taken in case of violations. He emphasized that ITP remains fully alert to ensure the convenience of citizens.

CTO Zeeshan urged citizens to follow traffic rules and demonstrate responsible behavior. Protecting the lives and property of citizens while maintaining smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital remains among the top priorities of Islamabad Police, he added./APP-rzr-mkz

