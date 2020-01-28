ITP ensuring effective traffic management on Faisal Avenue to maintain traffic flow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Construction work on G-7/G-8 underpass by CDA at Faisal Avenue has been resumed, effective traffic management diversion, in consultation of Islamabad Traffic Police, is being ensured to maintain the traffic flow on the avenue, while transplantation of trees, affected due to project, is also being carried out.

In the first phase excavation on the eastern side has been started. In order to maintain smooth traffic flow in the construction area, traffic emerging from Faisal Mosque leading to Zero point, Kashmir Highway etc has been diverted on the Service Road (west) of Sector G-7 which has been already widened to accommodate the heavy traffic flow.

A modern tree transplanter is also being utilized to shift the grown pine cheer trees, affected due to construction work, at alternative place in the vicinity. In addition to transplantation of grown trees, 100 cheer plants were also planted near this underpass so that on completion this project will not only ease the traffic flow on the avenue but would also add beauty to the city.

In line with the instructions of management, regarding ensuring smooth traffic flow on the avenue during the construction process, a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the vicinity in consultation with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and other concerned formations of the authority has also been prepared. For the implementation on traffic diversion plan, senior officers of Islamabad Traffic Police and officers of the concerned formation of the authority met at the site and finalized the diversion plan. In this context, proper traffic signs, diversion and warning boards have been installed at different places. Moreover, instructions have also been issued that proper cordoning of the area be made to avoid any untoward incident.

The construction of the under pass would be completed in six (06) months. The construction of this underpass on Faisal Avenue will not only improve the flow of traffic on Faisal Avenue, but will provide the swift access to the residents of Sector G-7 and G-8.