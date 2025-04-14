ITP Establishes Special Market Traffic Management Unit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion in busy commercial areas established a dedicated Market Traffic Management Unit on the directives of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
The newly formed unit, operating under the supervision of IG Police and SSP Traffic, will focus primarily on managing traffic in F-6 and F-7 Markaz, with extended operations in other key market areas.
A DSP Markets has been appointed to oversee the unit, ensuring efficient traffic management for hassle-free commutes.
To enforce order and streamline movement, one DSP, two Inspectors, 27 Upper Subordinates, 38 Lower Subordinates, two Vehicle Lifters with Operators, four Traffic QRFs (Quick Response Forces), four Traffic Bikes have been deployed.
A targeted enforcement drive has been launched to curb traffic violations, including, zero tolerance for illegal and double parking, action against reckless and negligent driving, crackdown on unregistered vehicles, tinted windows, mobile phone use while driving, seat belt violations, and misuse of high beams, immediate towing of double-parked vehicles to ease congestion.
SSP Traffic will conduct surprise visits to assess ground operations and ensure compliance with the new measures.
