UrduPoint.com

ITP Expedited Action Against Traffic Law Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ITP expedited action against traffic law violators

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) expedited action against traffic law violators in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and to make capital city accidents free.

SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed all zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to take stern action against drivers violating rules including seat belt violators, motorcyclists without helmets, lane discipline violators, and especially heavy vehicle drivers who are violating their designated route and time.

While issuing special instructions to the officers and Jawans, he said non-discriminatory action should be taken against the violators of traffic rules, maintain a polite attitude with citizens, disrespect to the citizens will not be tolerated at all.

He further said that in charge beat inspector will be responsible for his area, strict departmental action will be taken against those who are negligent and performing their duties not well, while rewards will also be given to the officers and jawans who have performed well and doing their duties efficiently.

In this regard, special squads have also been formed by the Islamabad Traffic Police which will conduct operations at various places in the city, while the ITP education Wing will provide awareness to the citizens about the road safety ruleson various highways.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Vehicle Traffic All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

18 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.