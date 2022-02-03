UrduPoint.com

ITP Expedites Actions Against HTVs Violating Lane Discipline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:31 PM

ITP expedites actions against HTVs violating lane discipline

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday intensified crackdown against heavy transport vehicles and motorbikes involved in violation of lane discipline at major thoroughfares to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday intensified crackdown against heavy transport vehicles and motorbikes involved in violation of lane discipline at major thoroughfares to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed all zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to take stern action against drivers violating rules pertaining to seat belt, helmets, lane usage and routes, said a news release.

He asked the traffic wardens to adopt decent attitude while issuing fine tickets to motorists, adding that humiliating behavior to the citizens would not be tolerated.

He said inspectors and beat in-charges would be solely responsible for ensuring traffic discipline in their respective beats. He asked for taking strict departmental action against those performing negligence during duty time and rewards to the officers and jawans doing their duties efficiently.

Similarly, the ITP education Wing would provide awareness to the citizens about road safety rules on various highways.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Fine Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Lithuania Wants More Troops From Germany, US Amid ..

Lithuania Wants More Troops From Germany, US Amid Russia-Belarus Joint Drills - ..

3 minutes ago
 770th Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar urs celebrations ..

770th Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar urs celebrations to be organized in March

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 48144 cusecs water

IRSA releases 48144 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 CM visits MPA's residence

CM visits MPA's residence

4 minutes ago
 Govt to further enhance Pak-China cultural ties: F ..

Govt to further enhance Pak-China cultural ties: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 5,830 more tested positive, 42 die of Covid-19

5,830 more tested positive, 42 die of Covid-19

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>