ITP expedites actions against lane discipline violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Sunday intensified crackdown on heavy transport vehicles and motorbikes involved in violation of lane discipline at major thoroughfares to ensure traffic discipline in the city.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer directed all zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to take stern action against drivers violating rules pertaining to lane usage. He asked the traffic officials to adopt decent attitude while issuing fine tickets to motorists, adding that humiliating behavior to the citizens would not be tolerated.

He said inspectors and beat in-charges would be solely responsible for ensuring traffic discipline in their respective beats.

He asked for taking strict departmental action against those performing negligence during duty time and rewards to the officers and 'jawans' doing their duties efficiently. Similarly, the ITP education Wing would provide awareness to the citizens about road safety rules on various highways.

He said special enforcement squads have been constituted for the purpose which would also take action against those involved in lane violation and putting lives of others in danger.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in ensuring safe road environment in the city.