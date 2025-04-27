ITP Facilitates 42,000 Citizens, Collects 121 Mln In Revenue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has successfully facilitated over 42,000 citizens and collected more than Rs 121 million in licensing revenue during the first quarter of 2025.
This achievement was made possible through the ITP's dedicated Khidmat Markaz network, mobile vans, and document collection counters.
An ITP official told APP that six fully equipped centers operated at Shakarparian, F-6, Cascade Plaza, Swan Garden, G-14, and the Central Police Office (CPO), while mobile vans served remote and priority applicants.
From January to March, the Shakarparian center emerged as the leader in performance with 12,532 learner permits and 1,127 renewals. The F-6 center followed with 4,166 learner permits and 543 renewals, while other centers also showed strong results: Cascade Plaza processed 163 learner permits and 95 renewals, Swan Garden recorded 350 learner permits and 185 renewals, G-14 handled 127 learner permits and 74 renewals, and the CPO issued 103 learner permits and 67 renewals. Mobile vans processed 681 learner permits and 329 renewals.
The total service interactions, combining permits, renewals, and rejections, stood at 13,896 at Shakarparian, 4,762 at F-6, 1,023 via mobile vans, 535 at Swan, 313 at Cascade, 223 at CPO, and 207 at G-14.
Revenue collection figures for each center were impressive: Shakarparian collected Rs 62.78 million, F-6 generated Rs 49.
51 million, mobile vans brought in Rs 3.18 million, Swan Garden earned Rs 2.09 million, Cascade Plaza contributed Rs 1.89 million, CPO raised Rs 915,800, and G-14 added Rs 693,200.
Additionally, the ITP received a total of 138,229 documents through circle-based collection counters: 45,750 at Industrial Area (I-9), 42,754 at Margalla (F-10), 41,328 at City Circle (Daman-e-Koh), and 8,397 at Rural Circle (Khana Bridge).
ITP also issued 288,459 challans for traffic violations during the quarter, with enforcement efforts concentrated in areas such as Faizabad, Aabpara, F-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, and Blue Area under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Zeeshan Haider.
Special traffic arrangements were made during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, and 893 road safety workshops were conducted in schools, offices, and commercial hubs.
The ITP has also introduced a women’s licensing counter and home delivery services for citizens aged 70 and above.
The 2025 fee schedule includes Rs 1,000 for learner permits, Rs 6,000 for non-professional licenses, and Rs 13,000 for professional licenses.
Chief Traffic Officer Zeeshan Haider told APP that ITP is committed to citizen-centric service delivery, stating, “Whether it’s a young applicant, a senior citizen, or a working woman, our goal is to provide efficient, dignified, and transparent services.”
