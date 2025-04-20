ITP facilitates over 42,000 applicants, collects 121miln revenue in first quarter of 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) facilitated over 42,000 applicants and collected more than Rs121 million in licensing revenue during the first quarter of 2025 through its Khidmat Markaz network, mobile vans, and document collection counters.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that six fully-equipped centers operated at Shakarparian, F-6, Cascade Plaza, Swan Garden, G-14, and the Central Police Office (CPO), while mobile vans served remote and priority applicants.

He said from January to March, the Shakarparian center led performance with 12,532 learner permits and 1,127 renewals. He said that F-6 Centre followed with 4,166 learner permits and 543 license renewals. Other centers processed 163 learner permits and 95 renewals (Cascade), 350 and 185 (Swan), 127 and 74 (G-14), 103 and 67 (CPO), while mobile vans handled 681 learner permits and 329 renewals.

He said total service interactions—combining permits, renewals and rejections—stood at 13,896 at Shakarparian, 4,762 at F-6, 1,023 via mobile vans, 535 at Swan, 313 at Cascade, 223 at CPO and 207 at G-14.

He said ITP collected Rs62.78 million from Shakarparian, Rs49.51 million from F-6, Rs3.18 million through mobile vans, Rs2.09 million from Swan, Rs1.

89 million from Cascade, Rs915,800 from CPO and Rs 693,200 from G-14.

The ITP official said 138,229 documents were received through circle-based collection counters: 45,750 at Industrial Area (I-9), 42,754 at Margalla (F-10), 41,328 at City Circle (Daman-e-Koh), and 8,397 at Rural Circle (Khana Bridge).

He said ITP also issued 288,459 challans for traffic violations during the quarter, with enforcement intensified in areas including Faizabad, Aabpara, F-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz and Blue Area under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Zeeshan Haider.

He said dedicated traffic arrangements were made during PSL matches, while 893 road safety workshops were held in schools, offices and commercial hubs.

He said the ITP is also running a women’s licensing counter and offers home delivery services for citizens aged 70 and above.

The 2025 fee schedule includes Rs1,000 for learner permits, Rs6,000 for non-professional licenses, and Rs13,000 for professional licenses, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Traffic Officer Zeeshan Haider told APP ITP was committed to citizen-centric service delivery, adding: “Whether it’s a young applicant, a senior citizen or a working woman, our aim is to provide efficient, dignified and transparent services.”

APP/rzr-mkz