ITP Facilitation Vans To Serve Citizens Across Islamabad From Aug 18–23

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued the facilitation van schedule to provide licensing and other services to citizens from 08:30 am to 03:30 pm daily (till 02:30 pm on Saturday) between August 18 and 23, 2025

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that two facilitation vans, GAG-709 and GAC-656, will remain available across various city points during the week to assist citizens at their doorsteps.

He said the first van (GAG-709) will serve residents at Media Town Head Office on August 18, Bahria Phase V on August 19, B-17 Multi Garden Society Office on August 20, Islamabad High Court premises on August 21, F-8 near Ali Medical on August 22, and Benazir Chowk Tarnol on August 23.

He said the second van (GAC-656) will facilitate citizens at R-Block Pak Secretariat on August 18, Naval Complex E-8 on August 19, Rawat near Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina on August 20, F-11 Markaz on August 21, G-15 Main Society Office on August 22, and Ali Pur Bank Stop UC Office on August 23.

He said citizens can contact Abdul Qadeer (0300-2322883) for van GAG-709 and Yasir Idrees (0332-7100620) for van GAC-656, while helpline 1915 or 051-9260072 is also available for public assistance.

