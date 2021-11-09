UrduPoint.com

ITP Fine 8693 Unregistered Vehicles During Ongoing Year

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

ITP fine 8693 unregistered vehicles during ongoing year

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued tickets to 8693 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued tickets to 8693 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year.

A massive crackdown underway against unregistered vehicles and special squads have been constituted to check such vehicles plying on the roads.

SP(Traffic), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector General Islamabad police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, said a news release.

SP (Traffic) has asked the residents to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the ETO- issued number plates on their vehicles. The police would show no leniency in this regard, he added.

The SP said special pickets have been erected at different points of the city by the ITP to monitor movementof the possible unregistered vehicles as DSP level officers of all the four zones have been given specialdirections to ensure rule of law.

