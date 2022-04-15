UrduPoint.com

ITP Fines 2,827 Unregistered Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 06:31 PM

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued tickets to 2,827 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year 2022

The action was taken under the crackdown launched by Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal on the directions of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

Under the crackdown, the ITP formed special enforcement squads to check the unregistered vehicles plying on the roads.

Special enforcement squads were deployed at different points of the city to monitor movement of unregistered vehicles.

Meanwhile, the SSP (Traffic) on Friday urged the residents to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the ETO-issued number plates on their vehicles.

The officials of police, he said, would show no leniency in that regard.



