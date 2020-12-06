UrduPoint.com
ITP Fines 652 VIPs During 2020

6th December 2020

ITP fines 652 VIPs during 2020

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined as many as 652 VIPs over traffic rules violations during the ongoing year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), 2006, it's personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 652 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 52 MNAs/MPAs, 16 Senators, 317 government officials, 24 senior police officers, 89 diplomats, 54 media persons and 47 Judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road user and will ensure safe travel on Capital roads. Farrukh Rasheed said that as per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

He said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

