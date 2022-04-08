UrduPoint.com

ITP Fines 7,915 Drivers During Ongoing Year

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police have fined 7,915 drivers during ongoing year for violating traffic roles and special squads constituted to take action against vehicles with, non-pattern number plates.

As per directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis ITP constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city. The action has also been ordered against those preparing such number plates and vendors, according to the officials.

According to the details, ITP have challaned 7,915 vehicles during this ongoing year for violating traffic rules. The ITP has intensified action against fancy and non-pattern number plates, Senior superintendent of Traffic Police Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that the efforts of the officers and Jawans have helped significantly reduce the number of fatal accidents.

He said further similar initiatives need to be taken to ensure safety of lives of the citizen and make Islamabad an accident-free city.

He further said that in future, the ITP aimed to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws.

Similarly, the behavior of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added. He said ITP officers are well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility. He was of the view that violation of traffic rules leads to accidents. Appealing the citizens, the SSP Traffic Islamabad said that the role of the citizens is also very important to ensure smooth traffic.

Obeying traffic rules can save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens, he added.

