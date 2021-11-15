UrduPoint.com

ITP Fines 829,913 PSVs During Current Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:26 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 829,913 Public Service Vehicles (PSV) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 829,913 Public Service Vehicles (PSV) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"The ITP is committed to taking action against violators with an objective to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Monday while reviewing a special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details, ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force not only issued traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and non-completion of their designated route but also canceled the driving licenses of the drivers who were repeatedly involved in the violation.

He said that a total of 184,423 trucks, 66,303 buses, 86,260 Suzuki pick-ups, 64,826 passenger vans, 9,418 cabs and 116,113 other PSVs had been fined during the ongoing year.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Special squads have been constituted to check the route violation, and Traffic Help Line (051-9261992-93) was established to resolve the public grievance.

He said that the citizens could lodge their complaints regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, or other traffic-related issues at the helpline.

