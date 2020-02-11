UrduPoint.com
ITP Fines 88 VIPs During 40-day Drive : SSP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 88 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats on specific traffic violations during the last 40 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 88 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats on specific traffic violations during the last 40 days.

"Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for law enforcement agencies in the country," SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said performance of traffic police personnel was being reviewed continuously and full effort would be made to further improve it. The personnel were ensuring equal implementation of law as per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of ITP in 2006, he added.

The VIPs included three MNAs/MPAs, one Senator, two security officials, 26 government officials, 16 senior police officers, one diplomat, 13 media persons and six judicial officers, among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to ensure his safety through implementation of traffic rules," he said.

The SSP said ITP will provide maximum facilities to road-user and will ensure safe travel on Federal capital roads.

Rasheed said that fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to make citizens law-abiding to ensure their safety.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force to in implementing trafficlaws in the city.

