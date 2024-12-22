ITP Fines Over 56,000 Bikers For Helmet Violations In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued over 56,000 fine tickets to motorcyclists for riding without helmets during the ongoing year.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the ITP strives to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city while ensuring strict action against negligence on the roads.
All officers have been directed to enforce traffic rules and regulations without discrimination, demonstrating patience and politeness when issuing tickets to violators, he said.
He added that the ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the public on the capital’s roads and has urged parents not to permit underage children to drive bikes or cars before reaching maturity.
“The issuance of traffic violation tickets is not intended as a punitive measure but aims to create a safer road environment in the capital and protect lives,” he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
