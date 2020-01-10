ITP fines Rs 44.167mln to traffic laws' violators amid strict monitoring: Minister Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had fined Rs 44.167million through special campaigns against the traffic laws violators in the Federal capital.

During the question hour session in the Senate, the minister said the ITP since its inception was striving hard to implement traffic laws in the federal capital within its true letter and spirit to facilitate the road users.

He said as many as 2,08,125 tickets were issued to the violators for non fastening seat belts, using mobile phone while driving, riding motor cycle without helmets, lane violators and over speeding.

Azam Swati said ITP took several measures to check the violations as well as to provide smooth flow of traffic to the citizens as ITP diverted heavy traffic from 7:00 am to 10:00 am in the morning and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the evening to facilitate the road users.

He said strict enforcement was under active process against illegal and wrong parking at main markets after 07:00 pm on daily basis in Jinnah Super, Super Market, Blue Area, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Sectors F-8, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-9 G-10, G-11, I-8 and I-9, etc.

The minister said so far 1495 ticket for illegal parking have been issued with imposing Rs 4,15,700 fine while during the year 2019, 6,63,145 traffic violation tickets had been issued to the traffic law violators fining Rs17,94,07,000.

He said during the year 2019, the ITP education team imparted road education to 5,93,895 road users in its different activities, 1,433 drivers have been appreciated for good traffic discipline by ITP.

Moreover, the minister said a special patrolling team (CHIPS) and Nakajats (pickets or check posts) were established on Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Murree road etc to maintain the traffic flow in capital.

He said violations of red signal, over speeding and lane violation were being monitored through safe city cameras. In this regard, violation tickets were being delivered to home addresses of the violators.

Azam Swati said that so far 2,613 violation tickets have been delivered at home of the road users.

He said the ITP was regularly airing the road safety tips and informing the road users against traffic congestion, blockades and alternate way through ITP FM Radio Station FM 92.4.

The minister said ITP was taking stringent action against the violators as on three violations; driving licenses of the violators would be suspended for strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulation in the federal capital.