ITP Fines Several Vehicles Over Wrong Parking

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday fined several vehicles over wrong parking to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the Federal Capital

The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.

He said that people should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws, according to a news release.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it was the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at specified locations of the shopping centers while awareness campaign was underway to educate citizens coming for shopping activities there.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanvir said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for this purpose.

