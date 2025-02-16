ITP forms special squad to tackle illegal parking in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has formed a special squad to take action against illegal parking in the capital’s shopping malls, markets, and commercial centers. The crackdown, launched on Sunday, aims to ensure strict enforcement of no-parking zones and keep footpaths clear for pedestrians.

The ITP spokesman told APP that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ITP has intensified efforts to maintain smooth traffic flow and improve the city’s integrated traffic system.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) , Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, directed all zonal DSPs to enforce traffic laws more strictly. He stated that no leniency would be shown to violators, and parking will only be allowed in designated areas.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that footpaths are for pedestrians and should remain obstruction-free, ensuring convenience for the public.

The ITP urged citizens to cooperate by following traffic laws.