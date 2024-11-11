ITP Holds 785 Road Safety Workshops, Educates Over 420,000 Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize the violation of rules through educating road users.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police organized 785 road safety workshops through which 4,21,238 citizens were educated during the ongoing Year.
These road safety workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations, a police public relations officer told APP on Monday.
He said that, the Islamabad Police is arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst citizens about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, non-pattern and fancy number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline and zebra crossing etc.
This effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help to protect the lives and property of citizens and to sensitize road users about various traffic rules, while the awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing.
In this regard, special teams have been constituted to spread awareness among road users in order to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling.
Moreover, commuters were requested to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with Islamabad Police officials on roads.
