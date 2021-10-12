ITP holds declamation contest for awareness about traffic rules

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Tuesday organized a declamation contest with the purpose to create awareness about traffic rules among youth and ensure their contribution for safer road environment in the cit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Tuesday organized a declamation contest with the purpose to create awareness about traffic rules among youth and ensure their contribution for safer road environment in the city.

The contest was arranged by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in collaboration with Atlas Honda at Pakistan National Council of Arts titled ' Roads, Buses and policemen at Chowks' while students from various educational institutions participated in it.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Director General Safe City Muhammad Saleem, SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, senior police officials, General Manager Atlas Honda Zafar Iqbal, students and teachers of various educational institutions were present on the occasion.

The students during the speeches highlighted the importance of following traffic rules including use of seat belt, avoid using of mobile phones during drive and risks of one wheeling.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that that ITP has succeeded in ensuring safe road environment in the city. It is really great honor for ITP that its working policies are being replicated by the other law enforcement agencies and police department, he added The IGP said that young people are our real assets and their hard work can ensure bright future for the country.

education is key to success and every challenge can be countered with hard work and sincere approach in life.

He said that ITP has involved community in various policing affairs and the force is getting success due to its friendly policing culture. He also assured to consider innovative ideas of students expressed during speech contest and make them as a part of policy for ensuring safe road environment.

Islamabad police chief said that ITP has emerged as a role model for other police organizations and it ensured policy of zero tolerance and eliminated VIP culture as per its objectives.

The IGP said that ratio of road accidents has decreased in the city due to effective measures of the traffic police. He urged road users to demonstrate patience and educate others to follow traffic rules. He also thanked Atlas Honda for coordination in arranging the event.

Later, the IGP gave shield to the GM Atlas Honda while he also presented shield to IGP Islamabad.