ITP Holds Farewell Ceremony For Retiring Constable Yousuf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ITP holds farewell ceremony for retiring constable Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A farewell ceremony was held on Sunday to honor Constable Muhammad Yousuf of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), who retired after years of dedicated service.

An ITP official told APP that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Majid Iqbal attended the ceremony as the chief guest, accompanied by other senior police officers.

SSP Iqbal praised Constable Yousuf’s hard work and emphasized that his contributions to ITP will always be remembered. He also highlighted that Constable Yousuf’s service in various divisions of ITP had significantly contributed to the department’s growth and positive image.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief guest presented honorary police shields to Constable Yousuf and extended his best wishes for his future endeavors.

SSP Iqbal expressed that the services of retiring officers, such as Constable Yousuf, played a pivotal role in enhancing the image of the Islamabad Police, and their dedication would be remembered for years to come.

