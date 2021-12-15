ITP holds farewell for outgoing police officer

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday arranged a farewell ceremony in honor of Inspector Nazar Ahmed who got retired after completion of his services

The ceremony was attended by SSP (Traffic) Muhammad Omar Khan while SP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, ASP Traffic Ayesha Gull among other senior officials of the department, a news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP urged the force to perform duties efficiently and to deal with the citizens in a polite way to win public trust.

Eulogizing the services rendered by Inspector Nazar Ahmed, he said retirement was part of the service as those join the service had to retire one day.

"Today is a great day for Nazar Ahmed as he is retiring with great honor after 40 years of service," he remarked.

SSP said Nazar Ahmed had been very honest and well-mannered officer, every officer and Jawan of the traffic police should learn from his service.

Later, he presented shield to the retired inspector.

Nazar Ahmed started his service as a constable in 1980 and retired as Inspector after serving more than 40 years in Islamabad Police.